Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,587.43.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

