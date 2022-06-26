Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Linden Rose Investment LLC

Linden Rose Investment LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 26.8% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,587.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

