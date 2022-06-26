Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

