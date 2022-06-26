Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,884 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,123,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,034,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 232,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,520. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

