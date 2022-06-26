Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

