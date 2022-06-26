American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 248,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,673,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,280 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

