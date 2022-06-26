America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Up 8.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.60. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of $691.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

