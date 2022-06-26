America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Up 8.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.60. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a market cap of $691.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.