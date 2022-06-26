Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.