Amir Nashat Acquires 1,197,992 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

