Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of APH opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.