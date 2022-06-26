Analyzing Augusta Gold (AUGG) and Its Competitors

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) is one of 105 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Augusta Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Augusta Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold Competitors 579 1977 2620 80 2.42

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 51.97%. Given Augusta Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A $3.45 million 7.78 Augusta Gold Competitors $8.09 billion $2.07 billion -6.08

Augusta Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Augusta Gold Competitors -127.74% 5.92% 0.09%

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

