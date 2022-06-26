Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 18,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 912,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have commented on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

