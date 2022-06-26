Anthony (Tony) McDonald Acquires 2,770 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald acquired 2,770 shares of HUB24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.05 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of A$49,998.50 ($34,721.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About HUB24 (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.