Anthony (Tony) McDonald Acquires 2,770 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald acquired 2,770 shares of HUB24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.05 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of A$49,998.50 ($34,721.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About HUB24 (Get Rating)

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides wealth management superannuation investment platforms, technology, and data solutions in Australia. It operates through Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

