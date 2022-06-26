Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

