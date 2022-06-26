APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

