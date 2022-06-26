Apella Capital LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.