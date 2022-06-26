Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.