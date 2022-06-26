Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 105,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

