Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

