Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

