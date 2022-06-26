Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 17.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

