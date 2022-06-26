Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 50,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,875,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $5,687,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

