Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.46% of Archrock worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Archrock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,999,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

