Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 14,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 961,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Arconic by 50.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Arconic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $211,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.