Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 20% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,182,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 565,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)
