Arden Trust Co Sells 20,781 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

