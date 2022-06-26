Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 2%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.65. 877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 344,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

