ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 114,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,860,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

