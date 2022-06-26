ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATIP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 464,057 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

