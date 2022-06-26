Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $34.51

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $36.25. Atlanticus shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

