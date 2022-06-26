Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,634 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.
About Microsoft (Get Rating)
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microsoft (MSFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.