ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,239 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

