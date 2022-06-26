ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,239 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.87.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
