Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

