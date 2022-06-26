Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 763 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.