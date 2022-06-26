Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.74.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

