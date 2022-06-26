Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.8% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 339,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

