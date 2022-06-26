Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,037 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

