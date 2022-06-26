Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 4.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 14,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.35.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
