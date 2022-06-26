Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 4.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 14,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

