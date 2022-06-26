Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

