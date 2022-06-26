Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 113731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR)
