Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 113731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

