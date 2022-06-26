Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 7.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.27. 8,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 341,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $549.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

