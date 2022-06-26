Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.34 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

