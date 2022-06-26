Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 84.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $28.47 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.