Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $8.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

