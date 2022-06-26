BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.17

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.17 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 1828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

