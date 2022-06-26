Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $332.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

