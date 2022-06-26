Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,587.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

