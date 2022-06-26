Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.58. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 146,151 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

