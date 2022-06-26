Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

