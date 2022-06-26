Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baxter International (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.