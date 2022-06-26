Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

